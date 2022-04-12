Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Phaidon International has signed a 10-year lease for 71,000 square feet at 711 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The recruiting agency is subleasing the space from the Stagwell Group, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Cushman...
Rentvcom Architectural Surfaces Group has renewed its lease for 52,100 square feet of industrial space at 4850 East La Palma Ave in Anaheim, Calif The distributor and importer of stone is leasing the space for seven years Meanwhile, software company...
Portland Business Journal Moda has renewed its 100,000-square-foot lease at the Moda Tower, a 398,412-sf office building in Portland, Ore The 24-story property, at 601 SW 2nd Ave, was built in 1999 as the healthcare company’s headquarters It...
Crain’s New York Business Viking Global Investors is in talks to lease 100,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave, a 125 million-sf office building in Manhattan Viking would vacate the 60,000 sf it currently leases at 280 Park Ave Brookfield...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...
Chicago's central business district reported 589,058 square feet of negative absorption in the first quarter, according to MB Real Estate That's an improvement from the 942,016 sf of negative absorption recorded at the same time last year, but is...
Chicago Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 116,000 square feet of office space at Atrium Corporate Center, a 483,000-sf office property in Rolling Meadows, Ill JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the...
A total of 420 million square feet of industrial space is projected to be delivered across the country in 2022, which would make it the most-active year of development in more than 40 years, according to Marcus & Millichap In contrast, 284 million...
Rentvcom Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has agreed to lease 535,000 square feet of office space at Aperture Del Mar, a 780,000-sf property that’s under construction in San Diego JLL brokered the lease between the life-sciences company and the...