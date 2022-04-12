Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital is planning to build a 16-story residential project with more than 200 units in Flower Mound, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer will start work this summer on the project, at...
Dallas Morning News Blue Star Land has filed plans with the city of Frisco, Texas, for a 525,500-square-foot office project The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed the 15-story...
AZ Big Media A venture of Alliance Residential Co and American Realty Advisors is planning to build Broadstone Westgate, a 314-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The venture purchased the project’s development site, at 6770 North...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group, Lndmrk Development, Tricera Capital and TriStar Capital has proposed building an eight-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood The development venture last September...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...
Orlando Business Journal The Clermont, Fla, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan for a 112-unit apartment project in that city The proposal will now go before the city council ALP Investments LLC is listed as the landlord for the...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground soon on 1515 Corporate Crossing, a 300,000-square-foot warehouse property in Rockwall, Texas, about 26 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas company is developing the industrial...
San Antonio Business Journal Palladius Capital Management has acquired The Heights, a 270-unit student-housing property in San Marcos, Texas The Austin, Texas, real estate investment management company purchased the property, with 672 beds at 1101...