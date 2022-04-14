Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $355 million, or $110,248/unit, for the 322-unit Nottinghill Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from a Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor group that had owned it for almost...
Harbor Group International has paid $50 million, or $375,940/unit, for 275 Fontaine Parc, a 133-unit apartment property in Miami’s Fontainebleau neighborhood, just south of Miami International Airport The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $91 million of financing to complete construction of the 292-unit Arboretum at Farmingville apartment property on Long Island, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of BRP Cos of...
FSO Capital Partners has paid $335 million, or $598,214/unit, for the 56-unit Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix The local private equity firm purchased the property from Next Wave Investors LLC of San Clemente, Calif, which had acquired it...
CBRE Investment Management has acquired the Berkman, a 350-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Los Angeles investment firm paid $1876 million, or $536,000/unit, according to a report in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The...
South Florida Business Journal Barings has paid $31 million, or about $24113/sf, for two warehouses totaling 128,563 square feet in the Coral Springs Research and Development Park in South Florida The Charlotte, NC, global investment company bought...
REBusiness Online Breslin Realty Development is planning to develop the 201-unit Landon apartment building on the site of a former factory at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, NY Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 The building...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
Lund Co has paid $34 million, or $37385/sf, for One Pacific Place, a 90,945-square-foot retail center in Omaha, Neb The local real estate company purchased the property from a venture of RED Development and BIG Shopping Centers, which was...