South Florida Business Journal A venture of Butters Construction and Konsker Development is building a 120,000-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla The five-story property, dubbed Midtown Place at Boca Raton, is being built on 42 acres at...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started its redevelopment of the former Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston developer recently broke ground on the project’s first phase, a 305-unit apartment...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Oakmont 410, a 639,595-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio Oakmont Industrial Group of Atlanta is developing the property at 542 SE Loop 410 It will have 40-foot clear heights, 146 dock...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has proposed developing an apartment building as well as a parking garage in Delray Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, company is presenting its proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board on...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group has broken ground on The Flats at Wildhorse Village, a 266-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo The St Louis developer is building the $65 million project at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd, about 30 miles west of St...
Dallas Business Journal Addison, Texas, has hired AMLI Residential and Stream Realty Partners to build a mixed-use development in that suburban Dallas town A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year on the $472 million...
REBusiness Online Ethos Development has broken ground on the Moraine, a 160-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at 1402 Tacoma Ave, about 33 miles south of Seattle The eight-story property...
The Real Deal Phaidon International has signed a 10-year lease for 71,000 square feet at 711 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The recruiting agency is subleasing the space from the Stagwell Group, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Cushman...