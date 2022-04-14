Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $355 million, or $110,248/unit, for the 322-unit Nottinghill Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from a Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor group that had owned it for almost...
The Real Deal Affiliates of Abby Modell, the sister-in-law of Mitchell Modell, the former chief executive of the now defunct Modell’s Sporting Goods, have purchased two apartment properties with 97 units in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn...
FSO Capital Partners has paid $335 million, or $598,214/unit, for the 56-unit Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix The local private equity firm purchased the property from Next Wave Investors LLC of San Clemente, Calif, which had acquired it...
CBRE Investment Management has acquired the Berkman, a 350-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Los Angeles investment firm paid $1876 million, or $536,000/unit, according to a report in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The...
South Florida Business Journal Barings has paid $31 million, or about $24113/sf, for two warehouses totaling 128,563 square feet in the Coral Springs Research and Development Park in South Florida The Charlotte, NC, global investment company bought...
Lund Co has paid $34 million, or $37385/sf, for One Pacific Place, a 90,945-square-foot retail center in Omaha, Neb The local real estate company purchased the property from a venture of RED Development and BIG Shopping Centers, which was...
Orlando Business Journal EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC has bought the Venue at Winter Park, a 432-unit apartment property in Winter Park, Fla, for $9465 million, or about $219,097/unit The buyer is a venture of Eagle Property Capital of...
Sacramento Business Journal Intelli LLC has paid $265 million, or $4934/sf, for Country Club Plaza, a 537,040-square-foot retail center in Sacramento, Calif It purchased the complex from EDM Realty Corp, which had acquired it in two purchases...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $1541 million, or $401,302/unit, for the recently completed Jefferson Lake Howell apartment complex, with 384 units in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Casselberry, Fla The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...