Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sound Point Capital has provided $3915 million of financing for the purchase of Ascent 1829, a 180-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CREC Real Estate LLC of Columbus, Ohio, and Rincon Capital...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $7338 million of financing for the construction of the Reflection Condominiums, a proposed 88-unit residential condo building in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The loan was arranged by Eyzenberg & Co of New York The...
Ladder Capital Finance has provided $3135 million of acquisition financing against the 310,094-square-foot office property at 27 and 35 Waterview Drive in Shelton, Conn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its term It was arranged by...
Dynamic City Capital has completed its purchase of the 190-room Portofino Inn & Suites across from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, the last asset in the collateral pool of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2007-C32 To fund its purchase,...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 93-unit Ashton apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, at 2...
HarborOne Bank and Berkshire Bank provided $3627 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the University Mall in Burlington, Vt, by a venture of Taconic Capital Partners and Eastern Real Estate Group The financing and sale both were...
South Florida Business Journal Ascend Properties has broken ground on Metropolitan Coral Square, a 204-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer recently bought the project’s 396-acre development site, at the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pantzer Properties has paid $665 million, or about $488,971/unit, for Solera at City Centre, a 136-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The New York company purchased the four-story...