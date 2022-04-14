Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hotels nationwide continue to perform at near post-pandemic highs The national occupancy rate for the week through April 9 was 664 percent, according to STR That was up from the 641 percent reported in the...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...
REBusiness Online Breslin Realty Development is planning to develop the 201-unit Landon apartment building on the site of a former factory at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, NY Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 The building...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...
The Real Deal Phaidon International has signed a 10-year lease for 71,000 square feet at 711 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The recruiting agency is subleasing the space from the Stagwell Group, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Cushman...
Office leasing activity in Manhattan totaled 568 million square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE That was a 96 percent increase from the same period a year ago The strong year-over-year gain was propelled by a late surge of tenants...
Rentvcom Architectural Surfaces Group has renewed its lease for 52,100 square feet of industrial space at 4850 East La Palma Ave in Anaheim, Calif The distributor and importer of stone is leasing the space for seven years Meanwhile, software company...
REBusiness Online Simone Development Cos has purchased Triangle Plaza Hub, a 50,000-square-foot medical-office and retail property in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY, for $32 million, or $640/sf JLL Capital Markets represented the seller,...
Portland Business Journal Moda has renewed its 100,000-square-foot lease at the Moda Tower, a 398,412-sf office building in Portland, Ore The 24-story property, at 601 SW 2nd Ave, was built in 1999 as the healthcare company’s headquarters It...