Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
Office leasing activity in Manhattan totaled 568 million square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE That was a 96 percent increase from the same period a year ago The strong year-over-year gain was propelled by a late surge of tenants...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...
Chicago's central business district reported 589,058 square feet of negative absorption in the first quarter, according to MB Real Estate That's an improvement from the 942,016 sf of negative absorption recorded at the same time last year, but is...
A total of 420 million square feet of industrial space is projected to be delivered across the country in 2022, which would make it the most-active year of development in more than 40 years, according to Marcus & Millichap In contrast, 284 million...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance ballooned by more than 88 percent in the first quarter, to $2902 billion, driven by single-borrower transactions But issuance during last year's first quarter was just getting restarted after lenders held back...
Stonehill Strategic Capital last year funded 30 loans totaling $822 million, making it among the country’s most-active lenders against hotels The Atlanta investment manager, an affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group, indicated it would remain...
Monthly median rents at one-bedroom apartment units across the country have increased by 25 percent so far this year, outpacing the 19 percent growth rate during the same period a year ago, according to Zumpercom Median rents are now $1,400 That's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their near non-stop escalation in February, climbing by 077 percent from January’s levels, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property...