Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties wants to build a distribution facility with more than 560,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Chicago developer is planning the industrial project for a development site on Wintergreen Road...
Houston Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break during the third quarter on Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 33 miles east of Houston A venture of Stream Realty Partners and...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is underway on Urby Dallas, a multi-building luxury apartment project in Dallas’ Design District Urby, a Harrison, NJ, developer, is constructing the project’s first building, a 27-story property with...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $355 million, or $110,248/unit, for the 322-unit Nottinghill Apartments in Tucson, Ariz The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from a Sherman Oaks, Calif, investor group that had owned it for almost...
The Real Deal Affiliates of Abby Modell, the sister-in-law of Mitchell Modell, the former chief executive of the now defunct Modell’s Sporting Goods, have purchased two apartment properties with 97 units in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn...
Harbor Group International has paid $50 million, or $375,940/unit, for 275 Fontaine Parc, a 133-unit apartment property in Miami’s Fontainebleau neighborhood, just south of Miami International Airport The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought...
FSO Capital Partners has paid $335 million, or $598,214/unit, for the 56-unit Park Central Luxury Townhomes in Phoenix The local private equity firm purchased the property from Next Wave Investors LLC of San Clemente, Calif, which had acquired it...
CBRE Investment Management has acquired the Berkman, a 350-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Los Angeles investment firm paid $1876 million, or $536,000/unit, according to a report in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The...