Orlando Business Journal Boyd Development Corp is bringing 91 apartment units to the Horizon West mixed-use project in Orange County, Fla The 15-building development is being planned for a portion of a 326-acre site at 6603 Avalon Road It will...
New York YIMBY Sterling Town Equities is close to completing construction of 542 Atlantic Ave, a 43-unit residential condominium building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 533 Pacific St, includes...
Weintraub Real Estate Group has completed the 125-room Cambria Hotel Calabasas in Calabasas, Calif The Malibu, Calif, developer broke ground on the $45 million property, at 26400 Rondell St, in 2019 It received $29 million of construction financing...
Commercial Property Executive BET Investments has broken ground on Buckeye I-10 Logistics, a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Dresher, Pa, developer is building the property at Interstate 10 and South Verrado Way,...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties wants to build a distribution facility with more than 560,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Chicago developer is planning the industrial project for a development site on Wintergreen Road...
Houston Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break during the third quarter on Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 33 miles east of Houston A venture of Stream Realty Partners and...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is underway on Urby Dallas, a multi-building luxury apartment project in Dallas’ Design District Urby, a Harrison, NJ, developer, is constructing the project’s first building, a 27-story property with...
Jacksonville Business Journal Plans have been filed with Jacksonville, Fla, officials for the development of a 422,136-square-foot industrial building North Signal Capital, a Stamford, Conn, real estate developer, plans to build the project at 1000...
Jacksonville Business Journal RISE: A Real Estate Company is developing Auterra at Nocatee, a 180-unit apartment property in Nocatee, Fla, about 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla The Valdosta, Ga, company is building the property at 1200...