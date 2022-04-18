Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Boyd Development Corp is bringing 91 apartment units to the Horizon West mixed-use project in Orange County, Fla The 15-building development is being planned for a portion of a 326-acre site at 6603 Avalon Road It will...
The Real Deal Sutton Equity has paid $36 million, or $461,538/unit, for The Vue Hackensack, a 78-unit apartment building in Hackensack, NJ The New York company, the family office of Ralph S Tawil, bought the property, at 295 Polifly Road, from...
Weintraub Real Estate Group has completed the 125-room Cambria Hotel Calabasas in Calabasas, Calif The Malibu, Calif, developer broke ground on the $45 million property, at 26400 Rondell St, in 2019 It received $29 million of construction financing...
Commercial Property Executive BET Investments has broken ground on Buckeye I-10 Logistics, a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Dresher, Pa, developer is building the property at Interstate 10 and South Verrado Way,...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties wants to build a distribution facility with more than 560,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Chicago developer is planning the industrial project for a development site on Wintergreen Road...
Houston Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break during the third quarter on Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 33 miles east of Houston A venture of Stream Realty Partners and...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is underway on Urby Dallas, a multi-building luxury apartment project in Dallas’ Design District Urby, a Harrison, NJ, developer, is constructing the project’s first building, a 27-story property with...
Crain’s New York Business Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, plans to occupy 300,000 square feet at 770 Broadway in Manhattan The Menlo Park, Calif, social media company will expand its occupancy at the property, taking space...
The Real Deal Affiliates of Abby Modell, the sister-in-law of Mitchell Modell, the former chief executive of the now defunct Modell’s Sporting Goods, have purchased two apartment properties with 97 units in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn...