Commercial Property Executive BET Investments has broken ground on Buckeye I-10 Logistics, a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Dresher, Pa, developer is building the property at Interstate 10 and South Verrado Way,...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties wants to build a distribution facility with more than 560,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Chicago developer is planning the industrial project for a development site on Wintergreen Road...
Houston Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break during the third quarter on Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 33 miles east of Houston A venture of Stream Realty Partners and...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Makaan Investments Group and VFR Capital has bought the 500 Flats, a 248-unit apartment property in East Fort Worth, Texas Goodlife Housing Partners sold the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price...
Jacksonville Business Journal Plans have been filed with Jacksonville, Fla, officials for the development of a 422,136-square-foot industrial building North Signal Capital, a Stamford, Conn, real estate developer, plans to build the project at 1000...
Jacksonville Business Journal RISE: A Real Estate Company is developing Auterra at Nocatee, a 180-unit apartment property in Nocatee, Fla, about 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Fla The Valdosta, Ga, company is building the property at 1200...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 157,000-square-foot industrial property at the 105-acre Peoria Logistics Park in Peoria, Ariz The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Northern and 75th avenues,...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $91 million of financing to complete construction of the 292-unit Arboretum at Farmingville apartment property on Long Island, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of BRP Cos of...