Log In or Subscribe to read more
MF1 Capital has provided $3288 million of financing to facilitate Laguna Point Properties’ purchase of a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,037 units in Los Angeles The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor purchased the properties from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sound Point Capital has provided $3915 million of financing for the purchase of Ascent 1829, a 180-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CREC Real Estate LLC of Columbus, Ohio, and Rincon Capital...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $7338 million of financing for the construction of the Reflection Condominiums, a proposed 88-unit residential condo building in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The loan was arranged by Eyzenberg & Co of New York The...
Ladder Capital Finance has provided $3135 million of acquisition financing against the 310,094-square-foot office property at 27 and 35 Waterview Drive in Shelton, Conn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its term It was arranged by...
Dynamic City Capital has completed its purchase of the 190-room Portofino Inn & Suites across from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, the last asset in the collateral pool of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2007-C32 To fund its purchase,...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 93-unit Ashton apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, at 2...
HarborOne Bank and Berkshire Bank provided $3627 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the University Mall in Burlington, Vt, by a venture of Taconic Capital Partners and Eastern Real Estate Group The financing and sale both were...
Martin Hansberry has been hired by Grandbridge Real Estate Capital as vice president and head of its Boston multifamily investment-sales team Hansberry joins the company from Hansberry Properties, a Wellesley, Mass, company where he helped clients...