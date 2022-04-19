Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
Sabal Capital Partners originated $264 million of multifamily loans during the first quarter, putting it well on track to reaching its goal of $1 billion of such originations for the year The company, which targets the small- to mid-market sectors,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $16163 million CMBS loan against Mall St Matthews in Louisville, Ky, has been modified after its owner, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, had injected $7 million of fresh capital into the 102...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sharp increase in the resolution of troubled CMBS loans against retail properties last month was instrumental in reducing the overall volume of loans in special servicing by 522 percent since February, to...
The $858 million CMBS loan against the 583,982-square-foot Esplanade II office building in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, Ill, has been modified - even though it had never been in special servicing The modification included allowing access to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $95 million mortgage against the 216,512-square-foot office building at 95 Morton St in lower Manhattan has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default...
BH Properties has taken Plaza Centro I, a 283,454-square-foot retail center in Caguas, Puerto Rico, through foreclosure The Los Angeles opportunistic investor last October had purchased a $2358 million defaulted loan against the property, at 200...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Efforts to take the 1,639-room Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago through foreclosure are progressing The 97-year-old hotel, at 17 East Monroe St, is encumbered by a total of $4275 million of debt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined in March by just less than 2 percent, to $2163 billion, or 373 percent of the $57942 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc Delinquency...