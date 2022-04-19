Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Retailers are returning to Manhattan, albeit slowly, as landlords offer increased rent concessions and more flexible lease terms Leasing velocity in the borough, or total leasing including renewals and new...
San Antonio Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is breaking ground this summer on Cornerstone Commerce Center, a 414,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 60-acre site near...
Dallas Morning News Creation Real Estate is teaming up with JPMorgan Global Alternatives to build the Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building business park totaling 532,535 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas Creation, a Phoenix developer, and the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet, Ill, about 47 miles southwest of Chicago The Seattle-based online retail giant is leasing the...
Crain’s New York Business Google Inc is betting big on the New York City office market as the tech giant plans to spend $23 billion this year expanding its footprint in that city The company currently has 12,000 employees in New York and plans...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Villas at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 250-unit complex, at 600 Legacy Drive, was built in 1986 and has...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties wants to build a distribution facility with more than 560,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Chicago developer is planning the industrial project for a development site on Wintergreen Road...
Houston Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break during the third quarter on Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Baytown, Texas, about 33 miles east of Houston A venture of Stream Realty Partners and...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is underway on Urby Dallas, a multi-building luxury apartment project in Dallas’ Design District Urby, a Harrison, NJ, developer, is constructing the project’s first building, a 27-story property with...