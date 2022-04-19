Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Houlihan Lokey has signed a lease for 74,805 square feet of office space at The Link at Uptown, a 291,986-square-foot office building that’s under construction in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The investment bank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A sentiment index that the CRE Finance Council had started compiling in 2017 has reached its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck The index is compiled through...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet, Ill, about 47 miles southwest of Chicago The Seattle-based online retail giant is leasing the...
Crain’s New York Business Google Inc is betting big on the New York City office market as the tech giant plans to spend $23 billion this year expanding its footprint in that city The company currently has 12,000 employees in New York and plans...
Crain’s New York Business Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, plans to occupy 300,000 square feet at 770 Broadway in Manhattan The Menlo Park, Calif, social media company will expand its occupancy at the property, taking space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hotels nationwide continue to perform at near post-pandemic highs The national occupancy rate for the week through April 9 was 664 percent, according to STR That was up from the 641 percent reported in the...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...