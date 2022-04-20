Log In or Subscribe to read more
Behind the Hedges Regency Centers has purchased four shopping centers totaling 383,584 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $130 million The Jacksonville, Fla, company bought the properties from local developer Serota Properties BTF Capital and...
San Antonio Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is breaking ground this summer on Cornerstone Commerce Center, a 414,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 60-acre site near...
Dallas Morning News Creation Real Estate is teaming up with JPMorgan Global Alternatives to build the Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building business park totaling 532,535 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas Creation, a Phoenix developer, and the...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management have put One New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District on the sales block The 27 million-square-foot office building was valued at $14 billion...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...
Crain’s New York Business Google Inc is betting big on the New York City office market as the tech giant plans to spend $23 billion this year expanding its footprint in that city The company currently has 12,000 employees in New York and plans...
Orlando Business Journal Boyd Development Corp is bringing 91 apartment units to the Horizon West mixed-use project in Orange County, Fla The 15-building development is being planned for a portion of a 326-acre site at 6603 Avalon Road It will...
New York YIMBY Sterling Town Equities is close to completing construction of 542 Atlantic Ave, a 43-unit residential condominium building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 533 Pacific St, includes...
The Real Deal Sutton Equity has paid $36 million, or $461,538/unit, for The Vue Hackensack, a 78-unit apartment building in Hackensack, NJ The New York company, the family office of Ralph S Tawil, bought the property, at 295 Polifly Road, from...