REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has revealed its plans for a 60-story headquarters building at 270 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The property would be constructed on the site that previously had housed its long-time, 52-story headquarters that was...
Denver Business Journal TruAmerica has paid $6575 million, or $298,863/unit, for Village on Cyprus, a 220-unit apartment property in Thornton, Colo The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from Redwood Capital Group of Chicago...
San Antonio Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is breaking ground this summer on Cornerstone Commerce Center, a 414,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 60-acre site near...
Dallas Morning News Creation Real Estate is teaming up with JPMorgan Global Alternatives to build the Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building business park totaling 532,535 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas Creation, a Phoenix developer, and the...
REBusiness Online Northwest Buildings LLC has paid $25 million, or $40,000/unit, for the 625-unit Hammer Lane Self Storage facility in Stockton, Calif The Kirkland, Wash, limited liability company, an affiliate of Matthew G Norton Co, purchased the...
Rentvcom FD Stonewater has acquired Alside Distribution Center, a 222,600-square-foot industrial property in Yuma, Ariz The sales price was not disclosed The Arlington, Va, real estate firm purchased the property from Merit Properties, which was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...
Orlando Business Journal Boyd Development Corp is bringing 91 apartment units to the Horizon West mixed-use project in Orange County, Fla The 15-building development is being planned for a portion of a 326-acre site at 6603 Avalon Road It will...
New York YIMBY Sterling Town Equities is close to completing construction of 542 Atlantic Ave, a 43-unit residential condominium building in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY The property, with an alternate address of 533 Pacific St, includes...