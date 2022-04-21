Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The construction pipeline for data centers in the United States reached a record 727 megawatts and 82 million square feet in 2021, according to JLL That tops the previous high, in 2020, when the pipeline...
MCR Hotels partnered with Island Capital Group to pay $373 million, or $209,551/room, for the 1,780-room Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel MCR, of New York, had been expected to buy the hotel, but its partnership with Island Capital, which is...
New York Yimby Construction of One Boerum Place, a 96-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has been completed Avery Hall Investments, Allegra Holdings and Aria Development Group developed the 22-story property for $250 million, funding...
ConnectCrecom RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $195 million, or $304,687/unit, for the 64-unit Edison Apartments in Gresham, Ore The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Trion Properties of West...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has acquired the Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa, which had secured a distressed $121 million CMBS loan, for $69 million, or $15/sf The sale, highlighted in a TreppWire report, was first reported in the Indiana Gazette The...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Urban Community will break ground this week on Park Habitat, a 12 million-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The local developer is building the property at 180 Park Ave, less than a mile from the...
SL Green Realty Corp has struck a deal to pay $445 million, or $1,320/sf, for the 337,000-square-foot office building at 450 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York REIT is buying the 33-story building, constructed in 1972 at the corner of 57th...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has revealed its plans for a 60-story headquarters building at 270 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The property would be constructed on the site that previously had housed its long-time, 52-story headquarters that was...
Behind the Hedges Regency Centers has purchased four shopping centers totaling 383,584 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $130 million The Jacksonville, Fla, company bought the properties from local developer Serota Properties BTF Capital and...