The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The construction pipeline for data centers in the United States reached a record 727 megawatts and 82 million square feet in 2021, according to JLL That tops the previous high, in 2020, when the pipeline...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Urban Community will break ground this week on Park Habitat, a 12 million-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The local developer is building the property at 180 Park Ave, less than a mile from the...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has revealed its plans for a 60-story headquarters building at 270 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The property would be constructed on the site that previously had housed its long-time, 52-story headquarters that was...
Behind the Hedges Regency Centers has purchased four shopping centers totaling 383,584 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $130 million The Jacksonville, Fla, company bought the properties from local developer Serota Properties BTF Capital and...
San Antonio Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is breaking ground this summer on Cornerstone Commerce Center, a 414,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 60-acre site near...
Dallas Morning News Creation Real Estate is teaming up with JPMorgan Global Alternatives to build the Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building business park totaling 532,535 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas Creation, a Phoenix developer, and the...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management have put One New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District on the sales block The 27 million-square-foot office building was valued at $14 billion...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mavrek Development, a local company, is planning to build a 248-unit apartment property at the northeast corner of East Grand Avenue and North Saint Clair Street in Chicago The property will have studio, one- and...