Log In or Subscribe to read more
Inside Indiana Business Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground for the Taylor, a 200-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the $41 million project at 725 2nd St, about 43 miles south of...
The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The construction pipeline for data centers in the United States reached a record 727 megawatts and 82 million square feet in 2021, according to JLL That tops the previous high, in 2020, when the pipeline...
New York Yimby Construction of One Boerum Place, a 96-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has been completed Avery Hall Investments, Allegra Holdings and Aria Development Group developed the 22-story property for $250 million, funding...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Urban Community will break ground this week on Park Habitat, a 12 million-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The local developer is building the property at 180 Park Ave, less than a mile from the...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has revealed its plans for a 60-story headquarters building at 270 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The property would be constructed on the site that previously had housed its long-time, 52-story headquarters that was...
Behind the Hedges Regency Centers has purchased four shopping centers totaling 383,584 square feet in Long Island, NY, for $130 million The Jacksonville, Fla, company bought the properties from local developer Serota Properties BTF Capital and...
San Antonio Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is breaking ground this summer on Cornerstone Commerce Center, a 414,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 60-acre site near...
Dallas Morning News Creation Real Estate is teaming up with JPMorgan Global Alternatives to build the Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building business park totaling 532,535 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas Creation, a Phoenix developer, and the...