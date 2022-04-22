Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Google Inc is in talks to lease 200,000 square feet at Fulton Labs, a 425,000-sf office property in Chicago The 16-story property, at 400 North Aberdeen St, was completed last year and has a rooftop terrace with lounge...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Retailers are returning to Manhattan, albeit slowly, as landlords offer increased rent concessions and more flexible lease terms Leasing velocity in the borough, or total leasing including renewals and new...
Dallas Business Journal Houlihan Lokey has signed a lease for 74,805 square feet of office space at The Link at Uptown, a 291,986-square-foot office building that’s under construction in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The investment bank...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Joliet, Ill, about 47 miles southwest of Chicago The Seattle-based online retail giant is leasing the...
Crain’s New York Business Google Inc is betting big on the New York City office market as the tech giant plans to spend $23 billion this year expanding its footprint in that city The company currently has 12,000 employees in New York and plans...
Crain’s New York Business Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, plans to occupy 300,000 square feet at 770 Broadway in Manhattan The Menlo Park, Calif, social media company will expand its occupancy at the property, taking space...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Transport has agreed to fully lease Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The building that the Lexington, NC, third-party logistics...
Wall Street Journal Landlords are under pressure as leases for 243 million square feet of US office space are scheduled to expire this year, the most set to hit the market in a single year since 2015, when JLL started tracking the data The expiring...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Industries Inc has signed a lease for 1 million square feet of space at the High Point 67 business park that’s under construction in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Dallas The Conyers, Ga, corrugated...