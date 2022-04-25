Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online US Capital Development is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 285,000 square feet in the 295-acre Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, Mo The Clayton, Mo, developer is constructing the industrial buildings at...
New York YIMBY Construction continues at the 235-unit apartment building at 26 Van Reipen Ave in Jersey City, NJ So far, 11 of the building’s 26 floors have been completed Topping out is scheduled for near the end of the year Namdar Group of...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty has finished building The Willoughby, a 476-unit apartment property on Long Island University’s campus in downtown Brooklyn, NY The New York developer had purchased the development site in 2019 for $764 million The...
New York Yimby The Davis Cos has completed demolition of a building at 570 Fulton St in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, NY It’ll replace it with a building with 123 apartment units and more than 87,000 sf of commercial space Neither the...
Inside Indiana Business Flaherty & Collins Properties has broken ground for the Taylor, a 200-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the $41 million project at 725 2nd St, about 43 miles south of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Regency Centers has paid $524 million, or $45565/sf, for Naperville Plaza, a 115,000-square-foot retail center in Naperville, Ill The Jacksonville, Fla, REIT purchased the property from Northpond Partners, which had...
The Real Deal United Construction and Development Group has purchased a vacant site permitted for mixed-use in Flushing, NY, for $103 million Chris Jiashu Xu, the founder of United Construction, of Corona, NY, financed the deal with a $68 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The construction pipeline for data centers in the United States reached a record 727 megawatts and 82 million square feet in 2021, according to JLL That tops the previous high, in 2020, when the pipeline...
New York Yimby Construction of One Boerum Place, a 96-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has been completed Avery Hall Investments, Allegra Holdings and Aria Development Group developed the 22-story property for $250 million, funding...