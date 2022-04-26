Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Larkspur Capital Partners has proposed building The Juniper, a 338-unit apartment property in Dallas The local developer is building the 19-story property on a development site it recently acquired along Commerce Street in the...
Dallas Business Journal Velocis has plans to develop a two-building medical-office complex totaling 100,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas company recently bought the project’s 85-acre development site off Interstate 20...
Dallas Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on the McKinney Airport Trade Center, a 740,000-square-foot industrial property in suburban Dallas The Charleston, SC, company is building the five-building complex on 70 acres...
Milwaukee Business Journal Dermond Property Investments has sold three apartment properties with 219 units in Milwaukee and Mequon, Wis, for $341 million, or $155,707/unit The local company sold the properties to a Las Vegas-based limited liability...
Daily Journal of Commerce Pacific Western Bank has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of the 252-unit Ion apartment property in Shoreline, Wash CBRE arranged the financing AAA Management of San Diego is developing the property at...
REBusiness Online US Capital Development is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 285,000 square feet in the 295-acre Fenton Logistics Park in Fenton, Mo The Clayton, Mo, developer is constructing the industrial buildings at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Tandem has lined up $584 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for the construction of the 196-unit apartment property at 1044 West Van Buren St in Chicago The local...
New York YIMBY Construction continues at the 235-unit apartment building at 26 Van Reipen Ave in Jersey City, NJ So far, 11 of the building’s 26 floors have been completed Topping out is scheduled for near the end of the year Namdar Group of...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty has finished building The Willoughby, a 476-unit apartment property on Long Island University’s campus in downtown Brooklyn, NY The New York developer had purchased the development site in 2019 for $764 million The...