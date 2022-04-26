Log In or Subscribe to read more
RIPCO Real Estate, a New York brokerage that specializes in the retail sector, has hired Jeffrey Rosbash as director of New York City and Metro markets He’ll focus on retail and office leasing Rosbash, who has more than 18 years of experience...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Susan Mudry as senior managing director for process re-engineering and strategic execution, a role that puts her in charge of identifying ways for the lender to become more efficient Mudry joins the Plano,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has provided $226 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Sonoma Village, a 96-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The property was acquired by Rise Invest of Chicago...
CarVal Investors has hired Scott Greenfield, former managing director at Angelo, Gordon & Co, as managing director of real estate Greenfield, who is based in the Minneapolis investment manager’s New York office, will manage the...
Daily Journal of Commerce Pacific Western Bank has provided $85 million of financing for the construction of the 252-unit Ion apartment property in Shoreline, Wash CBRE arranged the financing AAA Management of San Diego is developing the property at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tilden Park Capital has provided $242 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 116-unit Sandpainter Apartments in Phoenix The property was acquired by an affiliate of Waahe Capital of Tucson,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has provided $15145 million of financing to facilitate Bridge Investment Group’s purchase of three apartment properties with 785 units in Phoenix and Albuquerque, NM The...
Dwight Capital, among the most active lenders on behalf of the various US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs, has launched a program through which it would fund construction loans off its own balance sheet The New York lender's aim...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ACORE Capital LP has provided $60 million of mortgage financing against the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan The building was purchased late last year by a venture led by...