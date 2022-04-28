Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Construction is underway on Arroyo Verde, a 156-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz MC Cos, a Scottsdale, Ariz, developer, is building the $396 million project at the northeast corner of La Cholla Boulevard and Old Magee Road, about...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Delta Air Lines has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington, Minn The Atlanta travel company will take its space at 8400 Normandale Lake Blvd, about 13...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Bonaventure and Cafaro Properties has broken ground on the Attain at Spotsylvania Towne Center, a 271-unit apartment project in Fredericksburg, Va, about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The complex, which...
A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Crain’s New York Business Epoch Senior Living has opened Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit seniors-housing property in White Plains, NY The property, which is still under construction, sits on five acres at 150 Bloomingdale Road, about 30...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has acquired I-70 Logistics Center East, a 437,589-square-foot industrial property in Etna Township, Ohio The purchase price could not yet be learned The Dallas company purchased the property from an...
Crain’s Chicago Business Equus Capital Partners is offering for sale Mid America Plaza, a 414,442-square-foot office property in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Philadelphia investment manager has hired JLL to market...
Houston Business Journal Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc will start work next week on the first phase of Magnolia Village, a 60-acre mixed-use development in suburban Houston The local developer is building the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in...
Veris Residential has begun leasing Haus25, a 750-unit apartment building in Jersey City, NJ Twenty percent of the units at the 56-story property, at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive, already have been preleased Units have up to three bedrooms each and...