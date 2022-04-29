Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Prologis has filed plans to bring an additional 850,000 square feet of space to one of its industrial properties near the Orlando International Airport The four-building project is being planned for the San Francisco...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
The Real Deal Wegmans has agreed to buy 85 acres of land at the DSW Plaza in Lake Grove, NY, where it will build a 100,000-square-foot store Completion of the store, the first on Long Island for the Rochester, NY, grocery-store chain, is not known...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lease renewals at Equity Residential’s 36 New York City properties had dropped to 60 percent in the first quarter from 65 percent at the end of last year That reduced occupancy at those properties,...
AZ Big Media Construction is underway on Arroyo Verde, a 156-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz MC Cos, a Scottsdale, Ariz, developer, is building the $396 million project at the northeast corner of La Cholla Boulevard and Old Magee Road, about...
6ParkNewscom Radisson Hotel Group Americas has opened Jefferson Street Inn, a 99-room hotel in Wausau, Wis The St Louis Park, Minn, company built the property at 201 Jefferson St, which sits on the Wisconsin River and is three miles north of the...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of Bonaventure and Cafaro Properties has broken ground on the Attain at Spotsylvania Towne Center, a 271-unit apartment project in Fredericksburg, Va, about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The complex, which...
A venture of Opus Group and ATI Group has broken ground on Rider Logistics Center, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Grimes, Iowa Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and ATI, of Ankeny, Iowa, are building the property at 3901 SE Park Drive, about...
Crain’s New York Business Epoch Senior Living has opened Waterstone of Westchester, a 132-unit seniors-housing property in White Plains, NY The property, which is still under construction, sits on five acres at 150 Bloomingdale Road, about 30...