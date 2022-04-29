Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Westmount Realty Capital has paid $623 million, or about $273,246/unit, for the Lexington at Winter Park, a 228-unit apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Park, Fla It is the first...
South Florida Business Journal Trez Capital has provided $82 million of construction financing for the Alba Palm Beach condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla BGI Cos of Miami is developing the 22-story project on 173 acres at 4714 North Flagler...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Valoro Capital has bought 50Forty on 7th, an 82,298-square-foot office building in Miami, for $18 million, or about $21872/sf The Miami company purchased the nine-story property, which sits on 133 acres...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eastern Atlantic Land Development has sold the 100-unit First & Sixth Apartments in Miami for $301 million, or about $301,000/unit The Miami company sold the property, at 35 SW Sixth Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RFR Holdings has bought the Bayside Office Center, a 44,431-square-foot office building in downtown Miami for $25 million, or about $56267/sf The New York investor purchased the 12-story property from a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cabot Properties has paid $178 million, or about $32962/sf, for a 54,001-square-foot warehouse property in Pembroke Park, Fla The Boston company acquired the industrial property from its tenant, The...
South Florida Business Journal The Chesterfield Hotel, a 55-room property in Palm Beach, Fla, has been sold for $42 million, or about $763,636/room A company led by New York attorney Eric S Orenstein bought the hotel, at 262 Coconut Row, from...
The Real Deal Wegmans has agreed to buy 85 acres of land at the DSW Plaza in Lake Grove, NY, where it will build a 100,000-square-foot store Completion of the store, the first on Long Island for the Rochester, NY, grocery-store chain, is not known...