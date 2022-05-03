Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Logistics company NPSG Global has agreed to fully lease the 450,619-square-foot industrial property at 2250 South Litchfield Road in Goodyear, Ariz, about 17 miles west of Phoenix CIM Group owns the property, which was...
New York YIMBY Hudson Square Properties has topped out 555 Greenwich, a 16-story office building in the Hudson Square area of lower Manhattan Completion of the 270,000-square-foot property is slated for next year It will have ground-floor retail...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 253 apartment properties with 62,290 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rental rates across its entire portfolio increase for three consecutive quarters They...
Commercial Observer AIG has provided $440 million financing against 345 Park Avenue South, a 12-story office building with 300,000 square feet in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The 15-year loan, which closed April 22, allowed the...
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
REBusiness Online Grane Distribution Services LLC, a transportation company, has renewed its lease for 174,824 square feet of industrial space at 703 Foster Ave in Bensenville, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The property was built in 1972 and...
The Real Deal Wegmans has agreed to buy 85 acres of land at the DSW Plaza in Lake Grove, NY, where it will build a 100,000-square-foot store Completion of the store, the first on Long Island for the Rochester, NY, grocery-store chain, is not known...
The Real Deal Equity Residential is offering for sale a portfolio of rental buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, NY, for more than $750 million The buildings have more than 1,180 units In its recent quarterly conference call, the Chicago multifamily...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Delta Air Lines has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet at the 17 million-sf Normandale Lake Office Park in Bloomington, Minn The Atlanta travel company will take its space at 8400 Normandale Lake Blvd, about 13...