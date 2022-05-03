Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Edgewater Ventures has teamed with Stockbridge Capital Group to buy a 541,609-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, for $443 million, or about $8179/sf Citimark Gastonia LLC sold the property and was represented...
Charlotte Business Journal Pyramid Hotel Group has bought Hotel 83, a 126-room property in downtown Raleigh, NC, for $315 million, or $250,000/room The Boston hospitality company purchased the seven-story property, formerly the Origin Hotel Raleigh,...
An affiliate of Infinity BH Ltd has paid $3392 million, or $212,000/unit, for 160 units at the 192-unit Luna at Hollywood apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group, led by Ighal Goldfarb, bought the units from...
Dallas Morning News Fort Capital has purchased a 47-acre industrial complex that formerly housed a Navistar International vehicle assembly plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor acquired the property, with about...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought a portfolio of three warehouse properties totaling 739,921 square feet in Miramar, Fla, for $1701 million, or about $22989/sf The Oak Brook, Ill, developer purchased the portfolio from...
Orlando Business Journal A venture led by Bascom Group has paid $151 million, or about $337,054/unit, for Chatham Square, a 448-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla Prcp-FL Chatham LLC and Belmont Orlando Tic LLC was the seller The three-story...
The venture bought the 50-year-old Southland Mall in the Miami suburb of Cutler Bay, Fla, from the CMBS trust that had held a $6516 million loan against about 67 percent of its space The property is expected to be redeveloped into mixed uses...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT II Inc has sold the 130-room Marriott Courtyard Paso Robles hotel in Paso Robles, Calif, for $323 million, or $248,462/unit The Lakewood, NJ, REIT, whose shares do not trade on...
Tides Equities has paid $373 million, or $193,264/unit, for Skyline Parc, a 193-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Laguna Pointe Properties, which was represented by Avison Young The property,...