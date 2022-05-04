Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Capital Group last year added an industry-leading 25,707 apartment units to its portfolio That brings its portfolio to 115,056 units, making it the country's largest owner of apartment properties Its leapfrog into first place pushed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 19 loans totaling $677 million for its balance sheet during the first quarter At the same time, it received $350 million of loan repayments But its balance sheet still grew by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $68323 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, a 55 percent increase from 2020’s $4415 billion of volume, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The volume in...
The venture bought the 50-year-old Southland Mall in the Miami suburb of Cutler Bay, Fla, from the CMBS trust that had held a $6516 million loan against about 67 percent of its space The property is expected to be redeveloped into mixed uses...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT II Inc has sold the 130-room Marriott Courtyard Paso Robles hotel in Paso Robles, Calif, for $323 million, or $248,462/unit The Lakewood, NJ, REIT, whose shares do not trade on...
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lease renewals at Equity Residential’s 36 New York City properties had dropped to 60 percent in the first quarter from 65 percent at the end of last year That reduced occupancy at those properties,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report White Marsh Mall in Baltimore has been re-appraised at a value of $113 million, less than half the $300 million appraised value pegged to it in 2013 when a $190 million loan was written against it The CMBS...