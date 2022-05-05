Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...
Commercial Observer Paramount Realty has secured three fixed-rate loans totaling $215 million to refinance a portfolio of 30 retail, medical and office properties in Pennsylvania and Maryland JLL Capital Markets arranged the loans through Investors...
PCCP LLC has provided $374 million of financing for the construction of Madison Logistics Center, a 345,024-square-foot industrial complex in Nampa, Idaho, which is 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho LDK Ventures, a Sacramento, Calif, developer that has...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund completion of construction of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613 LLC, which...
Morgan Stanley has provided $143 million of financing to fund the $22 million, or $234/sf, purchase of Hoffner Commerce Center, a 94,023-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $140 million of construction financing for the development of 575 Rosemary, a 364-unit apartment property in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Cos is developing the 21-story...
Commercial Property Executive Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank have provided $71 million of financing against the 265-unit Peloton Apartments in Portland, Ore Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the property’s owner,...
Prime Finance has provided $52 million of financing to facilitate Longpoint Realty Partners’ purchase of four industrial buildings with 84,346 square feet and two parcels of development land within the Van Nuys Airport Industrial Center in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae originated $16 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, a substantial drop from the $207 billion it originated in the fourth quarter and $215 billion it originated in the first...