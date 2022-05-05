Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined to $2089 billion last month, from $2163 billion in March, according to Trepp Inc That means 351 percent of the $59489 billion universe...
The venture bought the 50-year-old Southland Mall in the Miami suburb of Cutler Bay, Fla, from the CMBS trust that had held a $6516 million loan against about 67 percent of its space The property is expected to be redeveloped into mixed uses...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT II Inc has sold the 130-room Marriott Courtyard Paso Robles hotel in Paso Robles, Calif, for $323 million, or $248,462/unit The Lakewood, NJ, REIT, whose shares do not trade on...
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report White Marsh Mall in Baltimore has been re-appraised at a value of $113 million, less than half the $300 million appraised value pegged to it in 2013 when a $190 million loan was written against it The CMBS...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has acquired the Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa, which had secured a distressed $121 million CMBS loan, for $69 million, or $15/sf The sale, highlighted in a TreppWire report, was first reported in the Indiana Gazette The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BH Properties has acquired Round Rock Crossing, a 245,592-square-foot retail center in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, resolving what had been a troubled $292 million CMBS loan The Los Angeles...
Ellington Management acquired the most subordinate bonds, or B-pieces, of two CMBS conduit deals totaling $295 billion, giving it nearly 30 percent of the share of the first-quarter's conduit issuance The company's investment volume exceeded its...