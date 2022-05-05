Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents at apartment properties owned by Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, increased by 124 percent in the first quarter That compares to the 13 percent increase in rents during the same period a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined to $2089 billion last month, from $2163 billion in March, according to Trepp Inc That means 351 percent of the $59489 billion universe...
Starwood Capital Group last year added an industry-leading 25,707 apartment units to its portfolio That brings its portfolio to 115,056 units, making it the country's largest owner of apartment properties Its leapfrog into first place pushed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 19 loans totaling $677 million for its balance sheet during the first quarter At the same time, it received $350 million of loan repayments But its balance sheet still grew by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $68323 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, a 55 percent increase from 2020’s $4415 billion of volume, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The volume in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York City, which has 121,500 hotel rooms, is expected to see its inventory of rooms increase by 9 percent this year, potentially making it the fastest-growing hotel market in the country, according to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lease renewals at Equity Residential’s 36 New York City properties had dropped to 60 percent in the first quarter from 65 percent at the end of last year That reduced occupancy at those properties,...
Wall Street Journal More than $125 billion of hotels were sold during the first quarter, the highest first-quarter figure recorded since 2016, according to CoStar Group Hotel values jumped 18 percent last month from the same time a year earlier...