A fund managed by CIM Group has provided $147 million of financing against the recently completed Adeline, a 379-unit apartment property in Phoenix CIM in 2019 had provided a $101 million loan for construction of the property which is owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...
Commercial Observer Paramount Realty has secured three fixed-rate loans totaling $215 million to refinance a portfolio of 30 retail, medical and office properties in Pennsylvania and Maryland JLL Capital Markets arranged the loans through Investors...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has broken ground on Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of West Broadway Avenue and West River Road North, about two miles...
PCCP LLC has provided $374 million of financing for the construction of Madison Logistics Center, a 345,024-square-foot industrial complex in Nampa, Idaho, which is 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho LDK Ventures, a Sacramento, Calif, developer that has...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co is planning to build Luke Field, a 23 million-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property on a 140-acre development site along North Litchfield Road,...
Parkview Financial has provided $92 million to fund completion of construction of the 215,379-square-foot office/retail building at 1498-1538 Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Triangle 613 LLC, which...
Morgan Stanley has provided $143 million of financing to fund the $22 million, or $234/sf, purchase of Hoffner Commerce Center, a 94,023-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cove Capital Investments has bought 8,896 square feet of retail condominium space on the ground floor of a Hampton Inn in Miami Beach, Fla, for $1773 million, or about $1,993/sf The Torrance, Calif,...