The venture that acquired the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich, and Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, is very likely to redevelop the two retail properties It's still too early to say just how they'll be redeveloped, but it's likely both...
South Florida Business Journal Ferber Co has broken ground on the Seneca Town Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Park, Fla The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, developer is building the property on a 62-acre site at 3195 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, west of...
South Florida Business Journal O’Connor Real Estate Advisors has bought 48,578 square feet of retail space at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $78 million, or about $1,606/sf The New York investor sold the space to a company managed by...
Chicago Business Journal Optima Inc has opened Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit apartment property in Chicago The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the property, at 3478 North Broadway St, in October 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has paid $148 million, or about $44713/sf, for 1025 Lenox Park, a 331,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Buckhead area The local real estate company purchased the 10-story property...
Orlando Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp is considering redeveloping a portion of its Marketplace at Dr Phillips shopping center in Orlando, Fla, into apartments The Jericho, NY, REIT filed an application with Orange County, Fla, officials late...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Del American Real Estate Group has submitted a proposal to Orlando, Fla, officials for a 329-unit apartment building The Atlanta developer wants to build the eight-story property at 6603 International Drive,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has proposed building a nearly 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The project, dubbed East Gate Logistics...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start next week on a 24-story office building in the Legacy West development in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Ryan LLC, a Dallas tax services company, is teaming up with Ryan Cos US of Minneapolis to...