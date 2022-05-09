Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY Epire has topped out 144 First St, a 12-story residential building in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City, NJ The property will have 84 apartment units with up to three bedrooms each Epire, of New York, broke ground on the...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...
Orlando Business Journal Lexin Capital has proposed building a 250,000-square-foot mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 16-story property, which would cost $213 million to build, is being planned for a development site at 550 Mariposa St,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal JPL Development has proposed building Edison at Maple Grove, a 248-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn The St Louis developer would construct the property on an 11-acre site between Garland Lane and the...
REBusiness Online InterSystems Corp has signed a lease for 420,000 square feet at One Congress St in downtown Boston The data management services company will occupy the top 14 floors at the 1 million-sf office property It’s relocating from 1...
The venture that acquired the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich, and Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, is very likely to redevelop the two retail properties It's still too early to say just how they'll be redeveloped, but it's likely both...
South Florida Business Journal Ferber Co has broken ground on the Seneca Town Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Park, Fla The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, developer is building the property on a 62-acre site at 3195 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, west of...
South Florida Business Journal O’Connor Real Estate Advisors has bought 48,578 square feet of retail space at 151 Worth Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $78 million, or about $1,606/sf The New York investor sold the space to a company managed by...
Chicago Business Journal Optima Inc has opened Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit apartment property in Chicago The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the property, at 3478 North Broadway St, in October 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom...