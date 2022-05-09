Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kevin Palmer, a 21-year Freddie Mac veteran who most recently was senior vice president for single-family portfolio manager, has been named head of the company’s multifamily business, effective next week He’s effectively...
Second Avenue Group has named Ray Barrows, a 25-year veteran of the multifamily and single-family rental sectors, as chief operating officer Barrows joined the Tampa, Fla, investor in single-family rentals, from Progress Residential of Dallas, where...
Eastdil Secured Hires Hotel Specialist John Bourret as Managing Director in Dallas John Bourret has been named managing director of Eastdil Secured’s Dallas office, where he’ll oversee the company’s hotel business in the region and...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Jillian Grzywacz as senior director of its affordable housing production team in Washington, DC, where she’ll originate mortgage debt for affordable apartment properties She joined JLL from Freddie Mac, where she...
RIPCO Real Estate, a New York brokerage that specializes in the retail sector, has hired Jeffrey Rosbash as director of New York City and Metro markets He’ll focus on retail and office leasing Rosbash, who has more than 18 years of experience...
Law firm Romer Debbas LLP has hired three attorneys to head its newly formed agency lending and affordable housing department The New York law firm has hired Carmen I Pagan as partner and head of the practice; Catherine M Azevedo as senior...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Susan Mudry as senior managing director for process re-engineering and strategic execution, a role that puts her in charge of identifying ways for the lender to become more efficient Mudry joins the Plano,...
CarVal Investors has hired Scott Greenfield, former managing director at Angelo, Gordon & Co, as managing director of real estate Greenfield, who is based in the Minneapolis investment manager’s New York office, will manage the...
TruAmerica Multifamily has hired Stella Pappas as senior managing director and head of investor relations The Los Angeles investment manager late last year had raised $575 million for its initial fund, TruAmerica Workforce Housing Fund, well...