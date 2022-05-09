Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal JPL Development has proposed building Edison at Maple Grove, a 248-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn The St Louis developer would construct the property on an 11-acre site between Garland Lane and the...
The Real Deal Veris Residential Inc has agreed to pay $130 million, or $541,667/unit, for The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, NJ, about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, formerly Mack-Cali Realty Corp,...
The venture that acquired the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich, and Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, is very likely to redevelop the two retail properties It's still too early to say just how they'll be redeveloped, but it's likely both...
South Florida Business Journal Ferber Co has broken ground on the Seneca Town Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Park, Fla The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, developer is building the property on a 62-acre site at 3195 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, west of...
Chicago Business Journal Optima Inc has opened Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit apartment property in Chicago The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the property, at 3478 North Broadway St, in October 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Orlando Business Journal The Onicx Group has filed plans to build Onicx at Lake Nona, a 230-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer has proposed the garden-style property for a 97-acre site at 7833 Narcoosee Road in the...
Orlando Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp is considering redeveloping a portion of its Marketplace at Dr Phillips shopping center in Orlando, Fla, into apartments The Jericho, NY, REIT filed an application with Orange County, Fla, officials late...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Del American Real Estate Group has submitted a proposal to Orlando, Fla, officials for a 329-unit apartment building The Atlanta developer wants to build the eight-story property at 6603 International Drive,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has proposed building a nearly 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The project, dubbed East Gate Logistics...