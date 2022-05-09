Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY Epire has topped out 144 First St, a 12-story residential building in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City, NJ The property will have 84 apartment units with up to three bedrooms each Epire, of New York, broke ground on the...
REBusiness Online InterSystems Corp has signed a lease for 420,000 square feet at One Congress St in downtown Boston The data management services company will occupy the top 14 floors at the 1 million-sf office property It’s relocating from 1...
The Real Deal Veris Residential Inc has agreed to pay $130 million, or $541,667/unit, for The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in Park Ridge, NJ, about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, formerly Mack-Cali Realty Corp,...
Multi-Housing News An affiliate of Barings has bought Flats on First, a 136-unit apartment complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $103 million, or $757,352/unit The unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co bought the two-building property from local...
The Real Deal TA Realty has purchased Kings Crossing, an 82,000-square-foot shopping center in Fairfield, Conn, for $58 million, or $707/sf The seller was identified only as an institutional investor, but TIAA was the last owner and had tried...
The Real Deal Prologis has agreed to pay $512 million for a 17-acre development site in Bethpage, NY, where it plans to build a 239,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution property Northrop Grumman was the seller JLL Capital Markets represented...
At Home has agreed to occupy 135,000 square feet at the Bay Plaza Shopping Center in the Bronx, NY The Willow Grove, Pa, home décor retailer, with more than 240 stores nationwide, will take over the space formerly occupied by Kmart It is subleasing...
Crain’s New York Business HSBC Bank USA is relocating headquarters to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area, citing its intention to shift to a permanent hybrid workforce The subsidiary of the London bank signed a 20-year lease for three floors...
New York YIMBY Hudson Square Properties has topped out 555 Greenwich, a 16-story office building in the Hudson Square area of lower Manhattan Completion of the 270,000-square-foot property is slated for next year It will have ground-floor retail...