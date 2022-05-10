Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $36 million of mortgage financing against the 177-room Galleria Park Hotel in San Francisco, allowing for a maturing $2952 million CMBS loan to get taken out The CMBS loan that was...
Dwight Mortgage Trust, the mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital has provided $26 million of financing on 235 Valencia St, a recently completed apartment property with 40 units in San Francisco’s Mission district The loan was arranged by...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $524 million of financing to facilitate Knightvest Capital’s purchase of the Lydian, a 209-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $457 million of Fannie Mae financing against FirstStreet at Happy Valley, a 212-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan requires only interest payments...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $78 million of financing against the 254-unit Current on River apartment property in the New York City suburb of Hackensack, NJ The 10-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the...
A fund managed by CIM Group has provided $147 million of financing against the recently completed Adeline, a 379-unit apartment property in Phoenix CIM in 2019 had provided a $101 million loan for construction of the property which is owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...
Commercial Observer Paramount Realty has secured three fixed-rate loans totaling $215 million to refinance a portfolio of 30 retail, medical and office properties in Pennsylvania and Maryland JLL Capital Markets arranged the loans through Investors...