New York YIMBY Epire has topped out 144 First St, a 12-story residential building in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City, NJ The property will have 84 apartment units with up to three bedrooms each Epire, of New York, broke ground on the...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...
Orlando Business Journal Lexin Capital has proposed building a 250,000-square-foot mixed-use building in downtown Orlando, Fla The 16-story property, which would cost $213 million to build, is being planned for a development site at 550 Mariposa St,...
South Florida Business Journal Woodfield Investments has plans to build a 41-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Ashburn, Va, real estate developer is buying the project’s 079-acre development site, a parking lot at 520 West...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal JPL Development has proposed building Edison at Maple Grove, a 248-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn The St Louis developer would construct the property on an 11-acre site between Garland Lane and the...
REBusiness Online InterSystems Corp has signed a lease for 420,000 square feet at One Congress St in downtown Boston The data management services company will occupy the top 14 floors at the 1 million-sf office property It’s relocating from 1...
Multi-Housing News Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 304-unit Jefferson Square apartment property in Baltimore for an undisclosed price Lowe Enterprises sold the complex, at 101 North Wolfe St, which it had purchased in 2017 from Jefferson Apartment...
The venture that acquired the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich, and Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, is very likely to redevelop the two retail properties It's still too early to say just how they'll be redeveloped, but it's likely both...
South Florida Business Journal Ferber Co has broken ground on the Seneca Town Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Park, Fla The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, developer is building the property on a 62-acre site at 3195 West Hallandale Beach Blvd, west of...