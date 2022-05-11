Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal American Residential Group is building the Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, developer is starting work soon on the property, which will be built at 601 East Las...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is moving forward with a 246-unit luxury apartment project in downtown Dallas The seven-story project is being built above a six-level underground parking garage at 2200 Jackson St It will...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co has started work on a 326-unit apartment project in the Heritage Creekside mixed-use complex in Plano, Texas The property recently broke ground at 601 Belpree Drive, near the intersection of Central...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is planning to bring 15 million square feet of additional industrial space to its Mercantile Center business park in Fort Worth, Texas The 1,300-acre Mercantile Center has 5 million sf of office and...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 302-unit apartment property in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood The nine-story property, dubbed Fairmont Museum District III, is being built above a three-story parking structure at 4343...
San Antonio Business Journal OHT Partners LLC has unveiled plans to build the 310-unit Southtown Flats apartment property in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed the 10-building property for a former trash and recycling facility at...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has opened its Mid-Atlantic headquarters at the 12-story Bowen Building at 875 15th St NW in Washington, DC The 231,000-square-foot building, two blocks from the White House, will house about 600 employees The...
New York YIMBY Epire has topped out 144 First St, a 12-story residential building in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City, NJ The property will have 84 apartment units with up to three bedrooms each Epire, of New York, broke ground on the...
A Parkview Financial team has provided $207 million of financing to facilitate the purchase and redevelopment of the 878-room Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into apartments Parkview teamed with Montgomery Street Partners of Dallas to fund the loan, which...