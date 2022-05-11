Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $36 million of mortgage financing against the 177-room Galleria Park Hotel in San Francisco, allowing for a maturing $2952 million CMBS loan to get taken out The CMBS loan that was...
The venture that acquired the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich, and Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, is very likely to redevelop the two retail properties It's still too early to say just how they'll be redeveloped, but it's likely both...
Last year, an estimated 56 percent of Americans who moved left the state they had lived in, continuing a trend that was facilitated by the work-from-home flexibility that many employers offered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic The five states...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel market continues to improve, and some metrics are handily topping levels reached in 2019 Average daily rate during the week through the end of April, for instance, was $14667, according...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $18 million, or about $141,732/room, for the shuttered Hyatt Place North Raleigh-Midtown hotel in Raleigh, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, real estate investment firm bought the 127-room property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents at apartment properties owned by Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, increased by 124 percent in the first quarter That compares to the 13 percent increase in rents during the same period a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined to $2089 billion last month, from $2163 billion in March, according to Trepp Inc That means 351 percent of the $59489 billion universe...
Starwood Capital Group last year added an industry-leading 25,707 apartment units to its portfolio That brings its portfolio to 115,056 units, making it the country's largest owner of apartment properties Its leapfrog into first place pushed...