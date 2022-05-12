Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal A group of investors led by former professional football player Derrick Fenner is planning to build Tacoma 300, a 300-unit affordable-housing property in Tacoma, Wash Units at the property, at 2916 Delin St, will average...
Dallas Business Journal American Residential Group is building the Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, developer is starting work soon on the property, which will be built at 601 East Las...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is moving forward with a 246-unit luxury apartment project in downtown Dallas The seven-story project is being built above a six-level underground parking garage at 2200 Jackson St It will...
New York YIMBY Silverback Development and Hopson Development Holdings have topped out construction of 131-141 East 47th St, a 200-unit rental apartment building in the Midtown East section of Manhattan Units at the 34-story building will have up to...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co has started work on a 326-unit apartment project in the Heritage Creekside mixed-use complex in Plano, Texas The property recently broke ground at 601 Belpree Drive, near the intersection of Central...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is planning to bring 15 million square feet of additional industrial space to its Mercantile Center business park in Fort Worth, Texas The 1,300-acre Mercantile Center has 5 million sf of office and...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 302-unit apartment property in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood The nine-story property, dubbed Fairmont Museum District III, is being built above a three-story parking structure at 4343...
San Antonio Business Journal OHT Partners LLC has unveiled plans to build the 310-unit Southtown Flats apartment property in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed the 10-building property for a former trash and recycling facility at...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has opened its Mid-Atlantic headquarters at the 12-story Bowen Building at 875 15th St NW in Washington, DC The 231,000-square-foot building, two blocks from the White House, will house about 600 employees The...