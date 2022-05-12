Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Heitman Capital Management has provided $8725 million of financing for the purchase of Liv North Scottsdale, a 240-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A South Jordan, Utah, investor group acquired...
REBusiness Online Dwight Capital has provided $498 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Highland Ridge, a 240-unit apartment property in Lockport, Ill The 35-year loan allowed...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged a $50 million permanent loan from Goldman Sachs against the 162-room Cliffs Hotel & Spa in Pismo Beach, Calif The loan requires only interest payments for its full term and pays a coupon of 48 percent It...
Square Mile Capital Management and BMO Harris Bank have provided a $200 million credit facility to the Alpha Industrial Properties affiliate of KKR & Co, to facilitate the operation’s development of industrial properties Specifically, the...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $3032 million of Freddie Mac financing against Nantucket Creek, a 172-unit age-restricted apartment property in Chatsworth, Calif The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Universe Holdings of Los Angeles,...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $3726 million of Fannie Mae financing against a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,549 units in Arizona and Texas The financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the property’s owner,...
Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $36 million of mortgage financing against the 177-room Galleria Park Hotel in San Francisco, allowing for a maturing $2952 million CMBS loan to get taken out The CMBS loan that was...
Dwight Mortgage Trust, the mortgage REIT affiliate of Dwight Capital has provided $26 million of financing on 235 Valencia St, a recently completed apartment property with 40 units in San Francisco’s Mission district The loan was arranged by...