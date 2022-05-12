Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of CMBS hotel loans in special servicing last month declined by an impressive 175 percent to $834 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the lowest volume since before the coronavirus pandemic and helped push the overall volume in special...
Denver Business Journal Starz, an entertainment and media company, has agreed to lease 100,119 square feet of office space at Palazzo Verdi, a 302,245-sf office property in Greenwood Village, Colo Schnitzer West owns the 15-story property and was...
Kansas City Business Journal Ascend Learning has renewed its lease for 83,037 square feet at Two Hallbrook Place, a 115,000-sf office property in Leawood Kan The online learning company will remain at the four-story property for three more years It...
REBusiness Online InterSystems Corp has signed a lease for 420,000 square feet at One Congress St in downtown Boston The data management services company will occupy the top 14 floors at the 1 million-sf office property It’s relocating from 1...
Rentvcom Duke Realty Corp has secured two industrial leases totaling 321,200 square feet at its properties in Perris, Calif, and Fontana, Calif Universal Shipping Inc agreed to fully pre-lease a 148,100-sf property that is under construction at 131...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac originated $15 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up from $14 billion during the same period a year ago But because of pay-offs, the housing-finance agency’s portfolio...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel market continues to improve, and some metrics are handily topping levels reached in 2019 Average daily rate during the week through the end of April, for instance, was $14667, according...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents at apartment properties owned by Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, increased by 124 percent in the first quarter That compares to the 13 percent increase in rents during the same period a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined to $2089 billion last month, from $2163 billion in March, according to Trepp Inc That means 351 percent of the $59489 billion universe...