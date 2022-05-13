Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential and Focus Development have broken ground on Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Atlantic, of Atlanta, and Focus, of Chicago, are building the property by...
Jacksonville Business Journal Boardwalk Wealth has bought the Eastwood Oaks Apartments in Hilliard, Fla, for $135 million, or about $129,808/unit US Investing Group LLC sold the 104-unit property, at 37177 Cody Circle, about 30 miles northwest of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal WRD Sunshine Skyway LLC of Pennsylvania has bought the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove in St Petersburg, Fla, for $173 million Marina Beach Associates of Wisconsin sold the property at 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane South It was...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has bought a nearly one-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, for a planned apartment property The New York developer paid $1975 million for the site, in an opportunity zone at 505 East Tyler...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Barron Collier Cos is breaking ground this month on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent The property is being built at the intersection of 44th Avenue East...
South Florida Business Journal Severn Realty Partners has sold the 49,456-square-foot Best Buy store building in Miami for $178 million, or about $35992/sf Frontier City Co bought the retail property, which sits on 415 acres at 12495 SW 88th St,...
A venture led by homebuilder Toll Brothers has lined up $94 million of construction financing from Capital One and Comerica Bank for its proposed 355-unit apartment complex at 777 Summer St in downtown Stamford, Conn It would be the first apartment...
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...