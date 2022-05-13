Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
REBusiness Online Dwight Capital has provided $498 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Highland Ridge, a 240-unit apartment property in Lockport, Ill The 35-year loan allowed...
Kansas City Business Journal Ascend Learning has renewed its lease for 83,037 square feet at Two Hallbrook Place, a 115,000-sf office property in Leawood Kan The online learning company will remain at the four-story property for three more years It...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MLG Capital has paid $735 million, or $203,601/unit, for the 361-unit Springbrook Apartments in Fridley, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Belgarde Enterprises of St...
Chicago Business Journal James Oppenheimer of New City Property Management has acquired the 164-unit apartment property at 7100 South Shore Drive in Chicago The sales price could not yet be learned The local company acquired the complex from Morgan...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal JPL Development has proposed building Edison at Maple Grove, a 248-unit apartment property in Maple Grove, Minn The St Louis developer would construct the property on an 11-acre site between Garland Lane and the...
Chicago Business Journal Optima Inc has opened Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit apartment property in Chicago The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the property, at 3478 North Broadway St, in October 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom...
REJournalscom Schafer Richardson has broken ground on Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of West Broadway Avenue and West River Road North, about two miles...