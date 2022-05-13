Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Barron Collier Cos is breaking ground this month on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent The property is being built at the intersection of 44th Avenue East...
South Florida Business Journal Severn Realty Partners has sold the 49,456-square-foot Best Buy store building in Miami for $178 million, or about $35992/sf Frontier City Co bought the retail property, which sits on 415 acres at 12495 SW 88th St,...
A venture led by homebuilder Toll Brothers has lined up $94 million of construction financing from Capital One and Comerica Bank for its proposed 355-unit apartment complex at 777 Summer St in downtown Stamford, Conn It would be the first apartment...
REBusiness Online Kaufman Development has secured $598 million of financing for the construction of Green|House, a 158-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The local developer is building the property at 30 Price Ave, about two miles north of...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has been approved to develop the Crossroads Logistics Center, with more than 1 million square feet in Midlothian, Texas, about 26 miles southwest of Dallas The developer is building the four-building industrial project...
Crain’s New York Business The Nevins Street Apartments, with 129 units at 50 Nevins St in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn, NY, is slated to open soon The $72 million property is comprised of two buildings, one of which had 114,000 square...
Puget Sound Business Journal A group of investors led by former professional football player Derrick Fenner is planning to build Tacoma 300, a 300-unit affordable-housing property in Tacoma, Wash Units at the property, at 2916 Delin St, will average...
South Florida Business Journal O’Donnell Group has paid $1709 million, or about $12861/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 132,883 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, investor bought the warehouses from the Rubin...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Adler Real Estate Partners has sold Yamato Office Center, a 171,724-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $459 million, or about $26729/sf The Miami company sold the two-building property,...